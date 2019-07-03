Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 14.08 N/A 2.29 72.97 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$214.5 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 23.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.