Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 144,272,062.96% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 37.70% at a $229.6 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats CorMedix Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.