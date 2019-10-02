Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 144,752,129.04% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95,822,102.43% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $229.6, while its potential upside is 37.86%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 70.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 14 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.