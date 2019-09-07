Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 25.74% and an $228 average target price. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 162.81% and its average target price is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 47.6%. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.