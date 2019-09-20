Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.40 N/A 2.29 72.86 Aptorum Group Limited 19 809.89 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $229.6, with potential upside of 28.70%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptorum Group Limited looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 0.02% respectively. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aptorum Group Limited.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.