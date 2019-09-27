Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 143,634,226.87% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,834,525.03% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 35.42% at a $229.6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.