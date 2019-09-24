Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.80 N/A 2.29 72.86 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 33.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $229.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.