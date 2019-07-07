Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.99 N/A 2.29 72.97 Alector Inc. 20 46.28 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 21.04% and an $215.86 average price target. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 41.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 45.7% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.