Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 25.74% at a $228 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 4.9%. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.