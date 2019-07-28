Reviewing Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)’s and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s results

As Waste Management companies, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.23 0.00 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.89 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Energy Inc. and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Energy Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.3% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7% of Vertex Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. -13.48% -14.56% 21.73% -18.6% 10.05% 34.86% Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. -14.94% -11.35% 16.88% 12.92% -20.22% 56.17%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc. was less bullish than Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. beats Vertex Energy Inc.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.