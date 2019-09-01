Reviewing Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)’s and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s results

Since Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.29 0.00 Darling Ingredients Inc. 20 0.91 N/A 0.11 186.51

Demonstrates Vertex Energy Inc. and Darling Ingredients Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% -42.5% -11.6% Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Vertex Energy Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Darling Ingredients Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Darling Ingredients Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.2% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Darling Ingredients Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vertex Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. 2.19% -8.5% -12.29% 7.69% 34.6% 37.25% Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc. was more bullish than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc. beats Vertex Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.