Reviewing Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)’s and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials Inc. 49 4.23 N/A 2.14 24.31 Trecora Resources 9 0.83 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Versum Materials Inc. and Trecora Resources earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Versum Materials Inc. and Trecora Resources.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2% Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9%

Liquidity

Versum Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trecora Resources are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Versum Materials Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trecora Resources.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Versum Materials Inc. and Trecora Resources.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.81% for Versum Materials Inc. with average target price of $51. Competitively the average target price of Trecora Resources is $14, which is potential 52.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trecora Resources looks more robust than Versum Materials Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Versum Materials Inc. and Trecora Resources has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 49.9%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Versum Materials Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Trecora Resources’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Versum Materials Inc. 0.02% 0.35% -0.35% 38.54% 37.04% 87.52% Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67%

For the past year Versum Materials Inc. was more bullish than Trecora Resources.

Summary

Versum Materials Inc. beats Trecora Resources on 8 of the 10 factors.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.