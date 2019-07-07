Reviewing Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)’s and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)’s results

Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials Inc. 44 4.13 N/A 2.14 24.17 FMC Corporation 75 2.32 N/A 4.54 16.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Versum Materials Inc. and FMC Corporation. FMC Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Versum Materials Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Versum Materials Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than FMC Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Versum Materials Inc. and FMC Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials Inc. 0.00% 113.9% 15.2% FMC Corporation 0.00% 15.1% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Versum Materials Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival FMC Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Versum Materials Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FMC Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Versum Materials Inc. and FMC Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FMC Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

Versum Materials Inc.’s downside potential is -1.20% at a $51 average target price. Meanwhile, FMC Corporation’s average target price is $94.73, while its potential upside is 11.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that FMC Corporation looks more robust than Versum Materials Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Versum Materials Inc. and FMC Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Versum Materials Inc. shares. Comparatively, FMC Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Versum Materials Inc. -0.79% -0.58% 37.75% 51.44% 31.18% 86.4% FMC Corporation -4.15% -5.12% 3.61% 4.5% -2.74% 18.08%

For the past year Versum Materials Inc. has stronger performance than FMC Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Versum Materials Inc. beats FMC Corporation.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment offers microcrystalline cellulose for use in drug dry tablet binders and disintegrants, and food ingredients; carrageenan for use in food ingredients for thickening and stabilizing, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical encapsulates; alginates for food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, healthcare, and industrial uses; natural colorants for use in foods, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; and omega-3 EPA/DHA for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses. The FMC Lithium segment offers lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.