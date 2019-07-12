Reviewing Verso Corporation (VRS)’s and Its Competitors results

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verso Corporation has 95.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of Verso Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.27% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Verso Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso Corporation 0.00% 24.30% 12.10% Industry Average 1.50% 16.28% 6.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Verso Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verso Corporation N/A 21 4.47 Industry Average 55.75M 3.71B 77.76

Verso Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Verso Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Verso Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.20 2.77

As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of 9.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verso Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verso Corporation -3.96% -1.28% -15.91% -21.17% 14.68% -3.75% Industry Average 1.04% 7.24% 16.85% 13.39% 11.18% 33.63%

For the past year Verso Corporation has -3.75% weaker performance while Verso Corporation’s rivals have 33.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Verso Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Verso Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Verso Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verso Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Verso Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verso Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Miamisburg, Ohio.