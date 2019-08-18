Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.7. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 117.63% at a $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $127.67, which is potential 56.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 0%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.