Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.