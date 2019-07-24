Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

We are contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.93% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.