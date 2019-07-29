Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

27.7 and 27.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 83.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 43.1%. Insiders held roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.