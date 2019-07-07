Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|441.83
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 80.02% at a $20 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
