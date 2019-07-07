Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 441.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 80.02% at a $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.