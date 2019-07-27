Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 83.32% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.