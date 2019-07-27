Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

We are comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.8 and has 18.8 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 83.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.