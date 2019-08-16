Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.81 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.48% and an $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 40.74% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.