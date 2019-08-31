Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.