Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 80.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.