Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.24M -8.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,030,520.65% -28.4% -27.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,538,461,538.46% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.