Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, which is potential 285.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 32.5%. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.