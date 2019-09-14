Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, which is potential 285.60% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 32.5%. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
