Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 18.2%. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).