Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.