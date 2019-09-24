Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 222.78 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

27.7 and 27.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.