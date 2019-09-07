Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1156.58 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 162.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.