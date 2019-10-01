Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68,355,555.56% -28.4% -27.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 143,269,230.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 46.2%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.