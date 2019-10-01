Reviewing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.12
|7.69M
|-1.03
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|43
|0.00
|61.09M
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|68,355,555.56%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|143,269,230.77%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 46.2%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.