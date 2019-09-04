Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 22.2% respectively. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.