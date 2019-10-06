Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

In table 1 we can see Verona Pharma plc and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 97,805,558.05% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 940,000,000.00% 0% 255.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.