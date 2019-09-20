Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.52 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 83.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 49.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.