Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Verona Pharma plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 40.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 59.9%. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.