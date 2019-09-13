Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is a contrast between Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verona Pharma plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verona Pharma plc beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.