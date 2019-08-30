Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.55 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Verona Pharma plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, with potential upside of 26.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 98.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.