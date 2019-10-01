Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 97,915,634.99% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Institutional investors held 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.