Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verona Pharma plc
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|11.40
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verona Pharma plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verona Pharma plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verona Pharma plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verona Pharma plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 154.36%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verona Pharma plc
|4.22%
|-26.96%
|-33.23%
|-32.8%
|-72.78%
|-56.48%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Verona Pharma plc was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
