Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 398.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 3 of the 4 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.