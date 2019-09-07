Reviewing Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

We are contrasting Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verona Pharma plc and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verona Pharma plc and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 119.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 45.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.