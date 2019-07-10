Reviewing Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vermilion Energy Inc. has 58.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.64% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vermilion Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Vermilion Energy Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

The competitors have a potential upside of 20.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vermilion Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -1.77% -11.4% -4.11% -2.71% -32.43% 10.68% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Vermilion Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.