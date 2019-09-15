Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s results

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -3.49 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 44 16.01 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Veritone Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veritone Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival PagerDuty Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veritone Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Veritone Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 136.97% upside potential. On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc.’s potential upside is 42.47% and its consensus target price is $42.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veritone Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 34.7%. Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.