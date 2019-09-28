Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

This is a contrast between Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 4 -0.04 16.25M -3.49 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 70.80M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veritone Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veritone Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 366,957,974.84% -97.3% -54.3% One Horizon Group Inc. 19,333,697,433.10% -92.4% -64.4%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veritone Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc. has a 171.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veritone Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 8.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

One Horizon Group Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.