Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -3.49 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.74 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veritone Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival DropCar Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. DropCar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential is 133.10% at a $10 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 1.6% respectively. Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.4% of DropCar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veritone Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.