Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.58 N/A -3.49 0.00 Avalara Inc. 66 20.11 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veritone Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veritone Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Veritone Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veritone Inc. and Avalara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Veritone Inc. has an average target price of $10, and a 126.76% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avalara Inc.’s average target price is $87.17, while its potential upside is 1.28%. Based on the results given earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veritone Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.