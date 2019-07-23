Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 4.44 N/A -3.49 0.00 Amber Road Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Amber Road Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Veritone Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc. has a 31.58% upside potential and an average price target of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veritone Inc. and Amber Road Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 81.4%. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Amber Road Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amber Road Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.