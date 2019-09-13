Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

Both Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.20 N/A -3.49 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 5.08 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veritone Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 3.2 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Veritone Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 132.83%. Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $66, with potential upside of 37.82%. Based on the results shown earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.