Reviewing Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 3.89 N/A -3.49 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.04 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veritone Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veritone Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Veritone Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 50.38%. Competitively the average price target of Agilysys Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 2.95% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Veritone Inc. looks more robust than Agilysys Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 78.3% respectively. 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.