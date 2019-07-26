Reviewing Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)’s and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s results

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) compete against each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv Corporation 26 0.03 N/A 0.99 21.61 Packaging Corporation of America 96 1.37 N/A 8.27 11.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veritiv Corporation and Packaging Corporation of America. Packaging Corporation of America is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Veritiv Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Veritiv Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Veritiv Corporation and Packaging Corporation of America.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 30% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Veritiv Corporation’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Packaging Corporation of America’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veritiv Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Packaging Corporation of America is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Packaging Corporation of America is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veritiv Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Veritiv Corporation and Packaging Corporation of America can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33

Veritiv Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 73.81% and an $30 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Packaging Corporation of America is $98.33, which is potential -3.59% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Veritiv Corporation is looking more favorable than Packaging Corporation of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Veritiv Corporation shares and 89% of Packaging Corporation of America shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of Veritiv Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Packaging Corporation of America’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritiv Corporation -23.35% -21.67% -40.21% -32.07% -29.12% -14.14% Packaging Corporation of America -1.44% -4.41% -0.73% 1.07% -16.87% 16.26%

For the past year Veritiv Corporation had bearish trend while Packaging Corporation of America had bullish trend.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats on 10 of the 12 factors Veritiv Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.